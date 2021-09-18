CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Broward County Schools Report 136 New Cases of COVID-19

By Kevin Deutsch
Talk Media
Talk Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broward County Public Schools have recorded 1,708 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 16, up from the 1,572 recorded as of Sept. 13, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 1,273 students and 435 school employees, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard. The new data show self-reported coronavirus cases for school employees, as well as confirmed cases for students attending in-person instruction, since school began Aug. 18.

coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 1

Related
Talk Media

Local Women Sentenced in Scheme to Fund Cosmetic Services

Two local women were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain credit cards used to buy more than $100,000 in personal cosmetic services, federal prosecutors said. Dekita Bellamy, 37, of Coral Springs, and Sheena Ceasar, 35, of Coconut Creek, were each sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons Appointed to Florida League of Cities Advocacy Committee

The Florida League of Cities announced the appointment of Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons to serve on their 2021-2022 Advocacy Committee. The Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. As an Advocacy Committee member, Vice Mayor Simmons will help develop ideas and activities that will strengthen the Leagues’ influence with state officials, help determine the impacts of legislative proposals on municipal operations and functions and keep their staff informed on communications and activities with legislators.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Broward County, FL
Health
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Battery on a Firefighter

This is a summary of crimes occurring between Sept. 8 – Sept. 14, 2021, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. Battery On A Firefighter. No address provided. A 62-year-old female...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Broward County Schools Participates in ‘Dads Take Your Child to School Day’

Broward County Public Schools celebrates the father-child bond with “Dads Take Your Child to School Day,” and Coral Springs fathers are encouraged to participate. Held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the district encourages fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, foster fathers, and other male role models to be involved in their child’s education.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Coral Springs High School#Pfizer#Coral Glades High School#Forest Glen Middle School#Ramblewood Middle School#Westglades Middle School#Tamarac Millennium#Collegiate Academy#Tamarac Elementary School
Talk Media

911 Dispatcher Recognized After Saving Life of Parkland Woman

After a 14-year-old girl in Parkland called 911 because her mother was not breathing, Telecommunications Supervisor Melissa Ayers instructed the teen how to perform CPR — saving the life of her mother. Because of Ayers’s successful lifesaving efforts, on September 9, 2021, the Florida Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Service...
PARKLAND, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Police Propose Surveillance Cameras on Major Roadways

Coral Springs Police are looking to place surveillance cameras on major roadways across the city in an effort to solve more crimes. At a Broward County Commission Meeting Sept. 9, Coral Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Bradley McKeone said the camera program would use existing county poles—which already support mounted cameras for traffic monitoring—to give local police more electronic eyes at traffic-heavy locations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Residents Speak Out This Week

Our readers continue to be outspoken about our articles and aren’t shy about expressing their views. We’ve gathered a few of the comments emailed to us or on social media on some of the hot issues on Coral Springs Talk this week. Mask Mandates. Our article about State education officials...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Talk Media

Local Cop Awaits Lung Transplant After Contracting COVID

A Sunrise Police Sergeant from Coral Springs is in critical condition after contracting COVID-19 on the job, leaving him in need of a lung transplant, authorities said. Darwin Arroyo, a former Marine who lives locally with wife Shamile and two daughters, “was victim to a COVID exposure at work” on Aug. 3, according to a GoFund Me page launched by Sunrise FOP Lodge 80.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

When Disaster Strikes, Local Volunteer Force Steps Up

When Coral Springs resident Joe Chalom saw the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, he knew a similar storm could someday impact his community, too. If and when disaster strikes, volunteers like Chalom will be ready to help save lives—not as police or firefighters, but as specially trained members of the Coral Springs Parkland Community Emergency Response Team(CERT), volunteers who help their neighbors, families, and first-responders during local crises.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

2022 Municipal Taxes Will be Lower than Anticipated Explains Coral Springs City Manager

Coral Springs residents will pay less in taxes for 2022 than initially proposed over the summer, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act — and planning. In an interview with City Manager Frank Babinec, he said after the addition of ARPA funds, 2022 proposed municipal taxes will drop from .35 mills to less than .2 — or 40 percent less than they planned.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

How can we better prepare? It is the question every public safety professional asks and the motivation behind everything we do. Better preparation allows for the best possible response to any incident. Often the incidents or disasters we prepare for are unplanned, happening with little to no warning. However, by training for the unexpected, we remain ready to respond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Talk Media

Coral Springs Chamber President Cindy Brief Updates Residents

A message from the President of the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber:. As I celebrate my fifteenth anniversary of leading our Chamber, I truly feel like this is one of the most challenging times I have seen for businesses. We make plans, and then we need to be ready for quick pivots and changed plans in response to COVID concerns.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Recycling Possibly Makes a Comeback in Coral Springs

Recycling could return to Coral Springs by the end of the year. City Manager Frank Babinec announced at Wednesday’s city commission meeting at City Hall that the city continues to work on plans to resume residential curbside recycling. The announcement came as a response to Juliann Langere, a 30-year resident...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy