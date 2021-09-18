Broward County Schools Report 136 New Cases of COVID-19
Broward County Public Schools have recorded 1,708 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 16, up from the 1,572 recorded as of Sept. 13, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 1,273 students and 435 school employees, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard. The new data show self-reported coronavirus cases for school employees, as well as confirmed cases for students attending in-person instruction, since school began Aug. 18.coralspringstalk.com
