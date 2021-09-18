HUNT COLUMN: Never forget

If you’ve spent as many hours in schools over the course of your life as I have, momentous events in our world are sure to be entwined in your school memories. Twenty years ago today (as I write this), I arrived at school and remarked to myself what a beautiful September day it was — a cloudless, vividly blue sky, a touch of cool in the early morning air — just like today. About an hour later, the young teacher across the hall from me stepped to my doorway and told me I might want to turn on the TV, that something awful was happening in New York. So I did. Soon the students and I were raptly watching the news reports of the aviation.