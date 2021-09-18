CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

HUNT COLUMN: Never forget

By Daniel Evans
LaGrange Daily News
 6 days ago

If you’ve spent as many hours in schools over the course of your life as I have, momentous events in our world are sure to be entwined in your school memories. Twenty years ago today (as I write this), I arrived at school and remarked to myself what a beautiful September day it was — a cloudless, vividly blue sky, a touch of cool in the early morning air — just like today. About an hour later, the young teacher across the hall from me stepped to my doorway and told me I might want to turn on the TV, that something awful was happening in New York. So I did. Soon the students and I were raptly watching the news reports of the aviation.

www.lagrangenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

A day to remember — to never forget

NORWALK — It was a day just like it was 20 years ago. Beautiful skies. Warm weather. Cool breeze. Saturday was a day for people to gather together with the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Huron County Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk. The two-hour ceremony followed the timeline of the...
NORWALK, OH
News-Herald

Gibsonburg keeps promise to 'never forget' 9/11

GIBSONBURG - The continuing promise to “never forget” was both kept and renewed for hundreds gathered at the Public Safety Memorial in Williams Park on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil that unfolded Sept. 11, 2001. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long,”...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Gadsden Times

DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On Sept. 11 — never forget (and share the stories)

Before I started keeping a journal regularly 10 years ago, there are few dates where I can say, with certainty, exactly where I was and what I was doing. On the day after Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, for example, Mom and Dad and I were on vacation, staying at the Holiday Inn on Dauphin Island. I clearly remember the newspaper headlines.
ELVIS
localdvm.com

Never Forget: more than just two words

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On September 11, 2001, 2,996 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the United States. The majority of lives lost happened in New York City, following the attacks on the World Trade Center. 187 others died following the attack on the Pentagon, and 44 more died...
WASHINGTON, DC
NEWS10 ABC

Man honors hero brother with ‘Never Forget Walk’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the past six weeks, traveling through six states, Frank Siller has trekked over 500 miles on foot from the nation’s capital to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Finally, the 68-year-old is expected to arrive at his brother’s final resting place on the 20th anniversary of his death. “We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State News

Letter to the editor: Never Forget September 11th

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Twenty years since Al-Qaeda terrorists took 2,977 innocent lives. When the country woke up on that bright Tuesday morning, there was no indication of the horror that would soon ensnare the nation. Workers at the World Trade Center showed up for their shifts. The staff at the Pentagon arrived to serve our country, and passengers at airports in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia prepared for their flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco, excited to see their loved ones.
SOCIETY
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Fire Chief: Bakersfield firefighters will never forget

Twenty years later and not a day goes by that I don’t think about that day. I was a fire engineer working at Fire Station 2 on the east side of town at the time. From midnight on, we had a hectically busy shift. Firefighter Tim Ortiz came quickly into the dormitory stating that I had to wake up and rush to witness what was taking place in New York. Exhausted and half asleep, I jumped out of bed, scrambled to the squad room to watch as the events of that tragic morning unfolded. As a crew, we stood there motionless, speechless and with an overwhelming awareness of our helplessness while viewing our public safety family in New York sacrificing their lives for the community they served.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
westrivereagle.com

Another “Never Forget” Moment in American History

Cheyenne River women travel to DC to support Remove the Stain Act. As we honored the innocent victims and first responders on that fateful day 20 years ago on September 11, Indigenous communities in South Dakota are not forgetting a pivotal moment in history that led to intergenerational trauma that still exists today. One of many “Never Forget” moments in U.S. history is the genocidal atrocity that occurred on December 29,1890, at Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation here in South Dakota.
POLITICS
Thrive Global

Craig Goldenfarb: “Never forget to have fun! “

Keep your employees engaged and fulfilled: Never forget to have fun!. As a part of our series about “How business leaders can create a fantastic work environment”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Goldenfarb, Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb. As the founder of the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb,...
BUSINESS
appenmedia.com

Milton students embrace the meaning of ‘Never Forget’

MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the heroism of the survivors with a special 20th-anniversary memorial service Friday, Sept. 10. The event featured junior Keigan Cross’ reading of a first-hand account from a first responder, Sal Puglisi, who narrowly...
MILTON, GA
