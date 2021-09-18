CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Dark Depths of Self-doubt: New study looks into the extensive and damaging effects of not trusting yourself

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

MONTREAL (PRWEB) September 18, 2021. It’s hard to imagine someone like Michelangelo distrusting his mad skills, even for a moment. However, the sculptor of David and the painter of the fresco in the Sistine Chapel apparently produced and then set fire to some of his creations. Leonardo da Vinci, Francis Bacon, Louise Bourgeois, and Monet also destroyed or chose to never finish certain artworks. Much like the tendrils of a vine, self-doubt can infiltrate the mind and tear apart the very foundation on which a person has built his or her accomplishments, rendering years of knowledge and practice seemingly useless. And according to research from PsychTests.com, trying to navigate the world in a cloud of self-doubt is like running through a medieval gauntlet without armor: really challenging and terribly painful.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The Secret Side Effect of Consistent Exercise, Says New Study

Physical injuries are hard to ignore. Conditions of the mind, however, are far more subtle. As a result, common mental health issues such as depression and chronic anxiety often go overlooked for far too long. Thankfully, the stigma surrounding mental health continues to disintegrate. For instance, a recent survey conducted by the Anxiety & Depression Association of America reports that almost 90% of Americans consider mental wellbeing just as important as physical health.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study: Lack of trust exacerbates loneliness spiral

Loneliness is a painful feeling. If it persists, it can lead to mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety disorders. Researchers from the Universities of Bonn, Haifa (Israel) and Oldenburg have now discovered how loneliness is associated with reduced trust. This is reflected in changes in the activity and interaction of various brain structures, especially the insular cortex. The results therefore provide clues for therapeutic options. They are now published in the journal Advanced Science.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Bourgeois
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Monet
Person
Francis Bacon
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor#Stress#Psychological Assessment#A Sense Of Purpose#Psychtests Com#Prweb#The Sistine Chapel
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Jobs
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Avocados, Says New Study

If you're looking to lose weight around the middle, your new bestie may be the avocado. Professors at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign gathered 105 adults who were classified as either overweight or obese. The participants in this randomized controlled 12-week trial were divided into two groups: One group was provided with a daily meal that included an avocado while the other group's daily meal did not include avocado, although it did contain a food that comprised similar ingredients and caloric value.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in gut may show your colon cancer risk

In a new study from the University of Washington, researchers found that the increased presence of certain bacteria in a gut biome indicates a greater risk that colon polyps will become cancerous. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer in the United States, and its incidence is rising...
CANCER
singularityhub.com

New Study Finds a Single Neuron Is a Surprisingly Complex Little Computer

Comparing brains to computers is a long and dearly held analogy in both neuroscience and computer science. It’s not hard to see why. Our brains can perform many of the tasks we want computers to handle with an easy, mysterious grace. So, it goes, understanding the inner workings of our minds can help us build better computers; and those computers can help us better understand our own minds. Also, if brains are like computers, knowing how much computation it takes them to do what they do can help us predict when machines will match minds.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
EatThis

Things That Age You Faster, Says Science

Youth may be wasted on the young, but it's no longer their exclusive property. In recent years, scientists have found that it's possible to keep yourself younger than your chronological age might suggest, just by adopting some easy lifestyle changes and avoiding some common habits that are prematurely aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy