The Dark Depths of Self-doubt: New study looks into the extensive and damaging effects of not trusting yourself
MONTREAL (PRWEB) September 18, 2021. It’s hard to imagine someone like Michelangelo distrusting his mad skills, even for a moment. However, the sculptor of David and the painter of the fresco in the Sistine Chapel apparently produced and then set fire to some of his creations. Leonardo da Vinci, Francis Bacon, Louise Bourgeois, and Monet also destroyed or chose to never finish certain artworks. Much like the tendrils of a vine, self-doubt can infiltrate the mind and tear apart the very foundation on which a person has built his or her accomplishments, rendering years of knowledge and practice seemingly useless. And according to research from PsychTests.com, trying to navigate the world in a cloud of self-doubt is like running through a medieval gauntlet without armor: really challenging and terribly painful.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0