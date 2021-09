The Las Vegas Raiders could be without Josh Jacobs, and if he does sit out, these three players have to step up to secure the victory. The injury bug was seen as a bigger issue for the Baltimore Ravens for tonight’s clash, but now with starting guard Richie Incognito out due to injury and starting running back Josh Jacobs (possibly) out due to illness, it seems the odds have been evened.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO