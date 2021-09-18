Let's have a good clean game today:

To be fans of a team that wins 90 something percent of the time. That the biggest problem we have is to complain about not winning pretty enough. The defense is championship caliber and surely the offense will improve throughout the season. So with all that said I truly believe it's time for a change at the offensive coordinator position. I like Tony, believe he's a first class guy, an outstanding recruiter, and maybe even a good position coach. He may even have all the qualities to make a great head coach, but he's not an offensive coordinator. Never has been. He's had the fortunate opportunity to have teams that just flat out out talented nearly every team they played, but when going against teams with equal talent and scheme matters, we always seem to get out coached. Even worse is that this year it's happening against teams we have more talent than.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO