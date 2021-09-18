When food challenges go viral

This year’s Fashion Week has arrived, and with it comes some new Field Research tasks. Here’s the Fashion Challenge this week, and all the tasks that come with it. Fashion Week is an event in Pokemon GO that focuses on stylish Pokemon and will feature the debut of Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon among other cool additions. In addition to Furfrou, Fashion Challengers, and some week-long challenges, this event also has Field Research tasks for trainers to occupy themselves with. Collect them all and complete them to earn cool rewards. These tasks can only be collected during Fashion Week, which will begin on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. and end on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., all times in the player’s local time zone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO