Energy Industry

Britain ‘can overtake EU in hydrogen energy race’

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Britain can overtake its European rivals to take a lead in the hydrogen power race following its departure from the EU, according to the boss of Italian energy giant Snam. Marco Alverà, a prominent hydrogen advocate, said the flexibility of Brexit will give the UK “first mover” advantage. “Here [in...

AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Climate strikes: Why are young people across the world taking to the streets?

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...
PROTESTS
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Rising energy prices will hit your wallet – here's how to profit instead

Households are facing soaring bills as power prices surge, but savvy DIY investors could soften the blow by seeking to profit from the energy supply crunch. Last week’s fire at a National Grid substation in Ashford, coupled with Britain’s meagre gas reserves, has left the UK economy exceptionally vulnerable to an extreme global supply squeeze that has sent the price of power surging.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Inside the secret world of Britain's nuclear submarine industry

In the secretive world of submarines it’s almost impossible to get anyone intimately involved with their construction or operation to talk about the capabilities of the multi-billion pound vessels. One exception to that rule is Ryan Ramsey, who served 23 years in the Royal Navy, including three commanding nuclear attack...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Drive for Britain! UK scrambles for truckers amid supply woe

In Britain this is the season of shortages: Milkshakes were off the menu for weeks at McDonald's, chicken has been in short supply at KFC some gas stations have run out of fuel and there are gaps on supermarket shelves. The problems have several causes, but one stands out: There just aren’t enough truck drivers. The U.K. is short tens of thousands of drivers, as factors including Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic converge to create a supply-chain crunch.With the industry raising the specter of Christmas shortages of turkeys and toys, the government is scrambling to lure more...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Wrong to say Brexit to blame for lorry driver shortage, says Transport Secretary

Brexit has helped provide solutions to the shortages in the haulage sector rather than create them, according to the Transport Secretary In comments contested by Labour Grant Shapps said those who argued Brexit was one of the factors behind the current supply shortage were “wrong”, particularly given other European nations are experiencing the same turbulence.It comes after BP said on Thursday it had closed a “handful” of its petrol forecourts due to difficulties in securing fuel deliveries.The Road Haulage Association has previously estimated that about 20,000 European drivers have left the UK since Britain’s divorce from the European Union,...
ECONOMY
moneyweek.com

What's behind Britain’s looming energy crisis

Everybody in Britain will be relieved to know that there is “absolutely no question of the lights going out or people being unable to heat their homes”. Nor will there be any “three-day working weeks or a throwback to the 1970s”. However, the fact that Kwasi Kwarteng, the business and energy secretary, had to make those pledges in the House of Commons on Monday shows that something has gone badly wrong with the UK’s energy supplies. The country faces a growing crisis that is already beginning to have major knock-on effects on the economy and the situation could well get worse as winter approaches.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

'Grow up': UK's Johnson says world must face climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change, saying humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender.Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland in six weeks’ time. He is using a trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies.In a speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, he'll say it’s now or never...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Business group: China's tech self-reliance plans hurt growth

The ruling Communist Party’s campaign to tighten control over China’s industries and use less foreign technology is slashing economic growth, a foreign business group warned Thursday.The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China appealed to Beijing to reverse course and open state-dominated markets wider.Its report adds to warnings about the costs of Beijing’s strategy at a time when economic growth is in long-term decline and the workforce is aging and shrinking. The party’s plans are straining relations with Washington and other governments that complain they violate its trade commitments.President Xi Jinping’s government risks stifling innovation by tightening restrictions on...
ECONOMY
AFP

US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more

The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Fears of hole in EU heart as German 'Queen of Europe' departs

Angela Merkel's exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the European Union during challenging times -- but there are also hopes for a wind of change. Tributes have been growing for the German leader -- dubbed "Queen of Europe" by some observers after 16 years as chancellor -- ahead of elections this weekend to choose a successor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised Merkel's "enormous authority" after helping steer Europe through years of turbulence that included the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served under Merkel as German defence minister, underscored how important the former physicist's analytical skills had been for unlocking interminable EU negotiations.
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson says Glasgow climate talks 'turning point for humanity'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday cast UN climate talks in Glasgow in November as a last chance for humanity as he made a passionate appeal for the world to slash carbon emissions. In a characteristically colorful speech before the United Nations as he seeks success in Glasgow, Johnson urged humanity not to treat the planet as an "indestructible toy" and warned of irreversible damage from climate change. "We will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable -- not just for us but for many other species," he told the General Assembly. "And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity," he said, using the official name for the meeting of the UN climate body's Conference of Parties.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Britain considers government intervention as gas crisis roils energy firms

The British government is considering bailout loans to help steer energy suppliers through the ongoing gas pricing crisis. U.K. Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News on Tuesday that "a lot of options" were currently being considered, including potential state-backed loans. However, he suggested not every energy supplier would be eligible to benefit from such a scheme.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain may give state loans to energy companies as gas prices surge

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain is considering offering state loans to energy companies that take on customers from firms which go bust due to soaring wholesale natural gas prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. As economies reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns, wholesale natural gas prices in Europe have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Suicidal energy policy is empowering Britain's enemies

Rising gas prices are altering the international balance of power in favour of dictatorships. Britain faces, on the one hand an expansionist Russia - on the other a Communist China which by its own admission is intent on becoming the world's dominant economic and military power. Energy supply is no longer a simple question of fuel poverty; it has far-reaching global consequences.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

