OSWEGO – At Wednesday’s special Common Council meeting, the council was able to approve Mayor Billy Barlow’s city budget for 2022. Prior to approving resolution No. 307, which enacted the budget for next year, the council had to host a public hearing on proposed local law No. 4. That law is the local law that must be approved whenever a tax levy exceeds 3% of the budget. While the tax rate did not change, the property value in the city increased, resulting in the larger tax levy.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO