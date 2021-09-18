Bentonville runners finish Worst Race Ever

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of participants ran the “Worst Race Ever” 5K on Saturday morning, meant to poke fun at the elements of a disorganized and chaotic race. “We kind of think of all the goofy and funny things that could go wrong on a race day, or if you went to a race and it was terribly organized,” said Josh Stacey with Bentonville Parks and Rec. “We really just try to make it fun and funny, make you laugh and just enjoy yourself on the course.”