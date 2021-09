The Bengals and Bears will do battle in Chicago in Week 2 on Sunday. Cincinnati was able to pull off an impressive overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in the opener, with quarterback Joe Burrow playing well as he made his return from an ACL tear that cut his rookie campaign short. Meanwhile, the Bears were in primetime to begin their year but fell to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the loss, however, Chicago did get a taste of what their future may be with rookie Justin Fields seeing some playing time and rushing for a score.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO