Chicago Bears: Did Jimmy Graham find his next career after football?

Jimmy Graham is nearly 35 years old. He has been a dominant tight end most of his career. Not many agree, but he is easily a future Hall of Fame tight end. Jimmy Graham has the seventh-most all-time receiving yards by a tight end. He is currently ahead of Ozzie Newsome, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. Newsome played 28 more games than Graham has currently also. Are the Chicago Bears his last stop?