CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nelson County, ND

Survey shows Nelson County, ND, will need more than 240 employees in next two years

By Ingrid Harbo
INFORUM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelson County will need more than 240 new employees over the next two years, according to a survey of the county’s businesses. The survey also showed that businesses in the county — situated in northeast North Dakota between Grand Forks and Devils Lake — have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also that business challenges in the county include a lack of housing options and a lack of community support. Overall, according to the survey, the average need for new employees in the county is about two per small business.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Pekin, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
City
Pembina, ND
County
Nelson County, ND
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Rural Communities#The U S Census Bureau#The Lakota City Library#J E Financial Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy