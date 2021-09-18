CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Bassist Missed Inkcarceration Because He Has COVID

By Greg Kennelty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you caught Killswitch Engage at Inkcarceration on September 10, you might've noticed that bassist Mike D'Antonio was missing. According to vocalist Jesse Leach in an interview with Danny Wimmer Presents, D'Antonio came down with COVID and couldn't play the show. D'Antonio was filled in for by the band's production manager Josh Mihlek, who also plays bass in Leach's punk band The Weapon.

Comments / 0

