ATTACK ATTACK! Streams Chunky New Single "Press F"

By Greg Kennelty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Attack Attack! reunion continues, this time with what they're claiming to be their heaviest song yet. Attack Attack! is now streaming "Press F" below, which tunes all the way down and has some pretty massive deathcore-style synths throughout. So more along the lines of what you'd expect from the band in their original iteration.

MUSIC

