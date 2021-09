The 10th Annual North Iowa Studio Tour is a three-day event designed to provide North Iowa artists an opportunity to open their studios to the public to view how and where their unique art is created, and to offer their work for sale. The Tour is free to the public. Date and times: Friday, September 24 from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, September 25 from 10-5, and Sunday, September 26 from 1-4. Brochures with maps will be available by May 10 at the Mason City and Clear Lake Chambers, all Clear Lake Bank and Trust locations, Art on the Plaza, Clear Lake Arts Center, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum and the Mason City Visitors Center.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO