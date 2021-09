The Monroe County Opportunity Program is the latest business or individual in the county to have a catalytic converter stolen from one of its vehicles. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado owned by the agency had its converter removed overnight last week at the agency office located at 1140 S. Telegraph Rd. Staff could tell there was something wrong when they started the vehicle and it was loud. The estimated cost to repair the damage was $1,000, according to a deputy’s report.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO