How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Virginia Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to improve to 2-1 on the season later this afternoon and regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy when they take on the 15th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (1-1) vs No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.