CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to improve to 2-1 on the season later this afternoon and regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy when they take on the 15th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (1-1) vs No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Derrick

Young WVU QB thrives, status unknown vs No. 15 Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Neal Brown is making no promises to fans clamoring for more from dual-threat backup quarterback Garrett Greene. Greene had an impressive 2021 debut, giving a needed boost to the Mountaineers’ running game against a Championship Subdivision opponent. But whether he sees action Saturday when West Virginia (1-1) hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) remains to be determined.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
CBS Sports

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Kennesaw State 1-0; Georgia Tech 0-1 Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 3-7; Kennesaw State 4-1 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Kennesaw State Owls at noon ET Sept. 11 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Kennesaw State should still be riding high after a win, while the Yellow Jackets will be looking to get back in the win column.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Vegas Releases Odds for WVU vs Virginia Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers earned their first win of the season over the weekend with a 66-0 drubbing of FCS opponent, Long Island. Now, the attention turns to rival Virginia Tech and the Black Diamond Trophy. The sportsbooks in Las Vegas have opened WVU as a three-point favorite over the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Football vs. Virginia Tech Week 3 Betting Line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The odds are in for Sept. 18’s WVU-Virginia Tech game. Despite Virginia Tech being 2-0 on the season and unseating a then-no. 10 North Carolina team to begin 2021 play, the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are in possession of the spread. After going 1-1 covering the spread so far, the Mountaineers have a significantly closer game on the horizon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Hokies#American Football#Learfield Img College#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
WOWK

WVU vs. Virginia Tech lacrosse will be at Shawnee Sports Complex

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The WVU Men’s Lacrosse team will be at the Shawnee Sports Complex this Friday, September 17 for their season opener against Virginia Tech. WVU will face off with Virginia Tech starting at 6pm. This year will mark the 50th season for WVU Lacrosse. The 50th season...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Sports

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the SMU Mustangs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs will be hoping to build upon the 51-10 win they picked up against SMU when they previously played in December of 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
bluegoldnews.com

Rekindling The Flames Of WVU – Virginia Tech Rivalry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What is a rivalry?. We all think we know, but do we really understand all that elevates a game from ordinary to something that involves pride, emotion and the ability to become a part of what all involved are, be they fans, players, coaches or simply those caught up in it simply by tuning in on television?
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Mercer

One week after a top-15 showdown against Miami in Atlanta, Ga., the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to return to Bryant-Denny Stadium for their home opener. The opponent? The Mercer Bears, who are fresh off a 69-0 victory over Point University. In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve...
ALABAMA STATE
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: Neal Brown Postgame Following WVU win over No. 15 Virginia Tech

Many were labeling this as Neal Brown’s biggest game since taking over as head coach at West Virginia and his team delivered. The Mountaineers held off a 4th quarter charge by Virginia Tech, including a game-winning 4th and goal stop by the defense as WVU beat the No. 15 Virginia Tech, 27-21.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

By the numbers: WVU v. Virginia Tech

West Virginia remains a three-point favorite for Saturday's noon home game against No. 15 Virginia Tech. The game will be televised on FS1. The Mountaineers have won six straight home games for the first time since an eight-game streak in the 2015-16 seasons. They've won 18 straight and 23 out of 24 non-conference home games. The Hokies are looking for their first four-game winning streak in the series since 1998-2001 and their first four-game winning streak overall since a five-game run in 2016-17.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LouisvilleReport

How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing their first win of the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is preparing for their third game in 12 days, and welcoming UCF for a primetime matchup at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals came out flat once again in their home opener, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

WATCH: Leddie Brown goes 80 yards on second play, WVU up on Virginia Tech

West Virginia won the opening toss and deferred to the second half. After a stop on defense, the Mountaineers took a shot deep to try to take an early lead. While Sam James' route was excellent, the pass from Jarrett Doege was just out of his reach. The crowd, which was at a fever pitch, groaned and quieted a great deal. On the next play, the Mountaineers handed the ball off to Leddie Brown for a straightforward run up the middle...... and he went 80 yards untouched for a touchdown, a 7-0 lead, and a jumpstart back into the crowd.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks (2-0) host FCS foe Stony Brook on Saturday for the final game of the non-conference schedule. The Ducks are still riding the highs of a thrilling 35-28 victory over Ohio State in Columbus last weekend. They come home. Ducks fans will get their first look...
OREGON STATE
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
372
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy