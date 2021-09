CM Punk says he will be addressing “The Suzuki Incident” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. For those who have missed it, The Suzuki Incident refers to AEW fans being upset over Minoro Suzuki’s entrance being cut short before last week’s Dynamite main event with Jon Moxley, who won the match for his homecoming. The entrance getting cut prevented fans from chanting the name of the song, “Kazi Ni Nare,” as they often do. Suzuki usually enters the ring as fans chant “Kazi Ni Nare” along with the song, but the music ended and Moxley began his entrance before the moment could happen.

