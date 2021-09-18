CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Friday First Look Photos Reveal Bruce Campbell's Next Horror Role

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the movies receiving their premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021 at the end of the month, Black Friday is a film with future cult classic written all over it in bloody-stained letters. It has mutant shoppers, practical effects, buckets of blood...oh, and Bruce Campbell. What more could you ask for?

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Black Friday’: Bruce Campbell Alien Invasion Pic Gets U.S. Deal Via Screen Media

Screen Media has nabbed North American rights to Black Friday, an alien invasion holiday horror film starring Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Ryan Lee (Goosebumps), Michael Jai White (Arrow) and Stephen Peck, ahead of its Fantastic Fest world premiere, with plans for a day-and-date release in November. Casey Tebo’s film, penned by Andy Greskoviak, takes place on the busiest shopping night of the year, watching as a group of disgruntled toy store employees are forced to defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers, who have been turned into monstrous creatures by a mysterious...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
MOVIES
TVLine

American Horror Story: Double Feature Finale: Who Didn't Survive 'Red Tide'?

After just five short weeks, our memorable stay in P-Town — with its scenic views, charming boutiques and streets running rampant with talentless, bloodthirsty baldies — came to an end on Wednesday with the finale of American Horror Story: Double Feature Part 1, “Red Tide.” The episode begins with the long-awaited return of Adina Porter…’s body, as an unsuspecting fisherman discovers Chief Burleson’s corpse floating in the sea, prompting Coach Beiste — sorry, Officer Coach Beiste — of the Massachusetts State Police to open an investigation into the brutal crime. (Psst! It was the little girl!) Much to Officer Coach Beiste’s dismay,...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Is Set to Topple Black Widow as the Biggest Movie of 2021

Marvel's newest movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to become the year's highest-grossing release at the domestic box office. As it stands now, Shang-Chi is in the No. 2 spot just behind fellow Marvel Studios movie Black Widow in No. 1. Shang-Chi currently stands at just $200K behind Black Widow through Thursday's box office numbers, and it's certainly going to pass that number by the end of the day.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Don Mancini
Person
Michael Jai White
Person
Robert Kurtzman
Person
Devon Sawa
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Reveals First Look at Thor

The first major trailer for God of War Ragnarok was released by Santa Monica Studio this week during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The video itself provided our first deep look at what the highly-anticipated sequel will have in store and also teased a handful of new characters that will be appearing within the story. One of those characters happens to be Thor, who is the iconic Norse God of Thunder. And while Thor himself wasn't shown directly in the trailer for Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has since revealed what he will actually look like in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
Westword

Bruce Campbell Takes on the Stanley Hotel

Fans of horror, from the Evil Dead flicks to Stephen King’s The Shining, will have only one thing to say about BruceFest, the brand-new and super-spooky team-up of Bruce “Ash Williams” Campbell and Estes Park’s infamous Stanley Hotel: Groovy. Campbell is perhaps best known for his role in the Sam...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Peacemaker's New Team Revealed in First Look at The Suicide Squad HBO Max Spinoff

It was expected that we would be getting a new look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker at DC FanDome in October, but fans eager to see more from the John Cena-led show haven't had to wait quite that long as Entertainment Weekly have published a new photo that features many of the main cast in action. The picture contains Argus agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), along with newcomers Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and it would be be a first look image without Peacemaker himself (John Cena).
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

A killer is on the loose in first look at horror movie There's Someone Inside Your House

In the Netflix horror film There's Someone Inside Your House (premieres Oct. 6) a killer starts picking off students at a Nebraska high school. The twist? The maniac wears a mask resembling his victims' faces and publicly reveals their darkest secrets for good measure. This adaptation of Stephanie Perkins' novel is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!) and directed by Patrick Brice (Creep). The slasher movie's cast includes Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, and Sydney Park, who portrays student Makani Young.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Sfx#Cgi#Canadian American#The House Of Vampires#Syfy#Brucefest
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: First Look at Bruce Willis in Action Thriller ‘Fortress’

Bruce Willis is on the lookout in the first look photo for Fortress, an action thriller set in a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligence officers. The story take place when a group of criminals led by Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) breach the resort compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Willis), forcing the retired officer and his son (Jesse Metcalfe) to save the day. James Cullen Bressack (Blood Craft, Beyond the Law) directed from a script by Alan Horsnail. Randall Emmett and George Furla produced the feature, their latest team-up with the action hero having worked together on a number of projects including the recently released Midnight in the Switchgrass. Luillo Ruiz and Chad A. Verdi also produced, with Tim Sullivan, Nick D’Angelo, Caesar Richbow, and Danny Chan acting as exec producers. International rights for Fortress, which recently wrapped filming in Puerto Rico, are being repped by Highland Film Group. This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 10 daily issue at the Toronto International Film Festival.
MOVIES
Screendaily

TIFF first-look: Bruce Willis in Highland sales title 'Fortress'

The first-look image of Bruce Willis in Highland Film Group TIFF sales title Fortress has dropped after production wrapped in Puerto Rico. The action thriller is conceived as the first in a trilogy and stars the Hollywood veteran as a former intelligence officer who along with his son must save the day when criminals raid the secret resort for retired officers where he is staying.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye's first-look trailer reveals Hailee Steinfeld's debut in the MCU

Disney+ series Hawkeye just premiered its first-look trailer, delivering an introduction to Hailee Steinfeld's newcomer Kate Bishop. An Oscar nominee thanks to her role in 2010 remake True Grit, Steinfeld joins MCU veteran Jeremy Renner in this six-episode drama as Clint Barton's protégé. The Christmassy promo sees Clint's family plans...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
mxdwn.com

First Look At Gameplay Revealed For Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

During the PlayStation Showcase 2021, 2K and Gearbox officially revealed the first look at gameplay for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The game is an offshoot of the Borderlands franchise and stars beloved character Tiny Tina as you embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. Magic, bullets, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by Tiny Tina.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Nightmare Alley Trailer Reveals Guillermo Del Toro's Carnival of Horrors

The first-ever trailer for Guillermo del Toro's new horror movie Nightmare Alley, from Searchlight Pictures, has arrived. The frightening big screen experiences won't hit theaters until December 17th, 2021, with Disney committed to a wide release 45 days before it hits streaming. Today, we get a first look at the madness, along with a new poster and several new images.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

New Poster Revealed For “WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE” Action-Horror Film, ‘BLACK AS NIGHT’

WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE Film, Black as Night, premieres Friday, October 1st on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Asjha Cooper (“All American,” “Chicago Med”), Fabrizio Guido (World War Z, “Mr. Iglesias”), Mason Beauchamp (Eat Brains Love, “Filthy Rich”), Frankie Smith (Mudbound, Jeepers Creepers 3), Abbie Gayle (Little, “Looking for Alaska”), Craig Tate (12 Years a Slave, Greyhound) and Keith David (The Thing, They Live).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Film

Production on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 appears to be getting underway very soon as set construction has been spotted on location. Photos of the sequel's set were spotted in Lincoln, Rhode Island and posted on Twitter earlier this week, showing off the start of building on what look like houses. Perhaps they'll be ready in time for an October filming start. The Valley Breeze, a local publication, has further details about the set, revealing that "Representatives from Fairy Dust Productions" had to pitch the Lincoln Town Council recently about the set they wanted to construct in the Chase Farm park.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New Peacemaker Photo Offers First Look At The Squad

With the wrap of The Suicide Squad, fans saw an unlikely group of heroes emerge from the mission. Spoilers follow; if you’ve yet to see the film, you may want to close this window. Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Ratcatcher 2 made it out alive while many others perished....
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy