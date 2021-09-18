Hailey Bieber sets the record straight after wrong 'narrative' accuses husband Justin of being 'not nice' to model
Hailey Bieber has had enough with rumors regarding her marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber and his treatment of her over the years. During a conversation with former Disney star and singer Demi Lovato on their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, the 24-year-old model shot down the accusations waged against Justin, along with the descriptions of their relationship.
