Hailey Bieber sets the record straight after wrong 'narrative' accuses husband Justin of being 'not nice' to model

By Stefani Munro
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber has had enough with rumors regarding her marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber and his treatment of her over the years. During a conversation with former Disney star and singer Demi Lovato on their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, the 24-year-old model shot down the accusations waged against Justin, along with the descriptions of their relationship.

