A mayoral face-off and a liquor limit: Your daily dispatch

York Dispatch Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork City voters will soon be able to ask questions of the city's two mayoral candidates. The local NAACP chapter will host two forums at the Appel Center. Our next local story has begun to draw national attention and is worth a recap: Many have called on the school board at Central York School District to reverse its controversial ban. None of the board members have publicly explained why these specific books were banned.

