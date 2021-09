More than three-fourths of Portland workers subject to the city’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate are already inoculated against the virus, officials said Thursday. About 77% of the 6,444 employees who fall under the requirement are fully vaccinated while another 4.5% say they plan to or are in the process of getting the vaccine by the city’s Oct. 18 deadline, said Heather Hafer, a spokeswoman with the Office of Management and Finance.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO