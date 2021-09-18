CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska Cattlemen: Importance of JBS Grand Island

kmaland.com
 6 days ago

(KMAland) -- A fire that broke out Sunday night on the roof the JBS Meat Packing Plant in Grand Island, Nebraska had one cattle group and many producers concerned about what damage had occurred and how long the plant would be shut down. JBS Officials tweeted Monday afternoon they would reopen Tuesday. Nebraska Cattlemen Association Executive Vice President Pete McClymont says they’re glad the damage wasn’t any worse than it could have been…tape.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Grand Island, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Grand Island, NE
Business
State
Nebraska State
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbs#Cattlemen#Jbs Grand Island

Comments / 0

Community Policy