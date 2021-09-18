Nebraska Cattlemen: Importance of JBS Grand Island
(KMAland) -- A fire that broke out Sunday night on the roof the JBS Meat Packing Plant in Grand Island, Nebraska had one cattle group and many producers concerned about what damage had occurred and how long the plant would be shut down. JBS Officials tweeted Monday afternoon they would reopen Tuesday. Nebraska Cattlemen Association Executive Vice President Pete McClymont says they’re glad the damage wasn’t any worse than it could have been…tape.www.kmaland.com
