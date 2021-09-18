CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford: First of the Seven Seals explained

By Richard Weatherford
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago

In 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, we see that the period between Revelations 6:1 and Revelations 19:21, that we are now about to study, is the third period of one week of Daniel’s 70 weeks and that it is to last seven years. From this we see that while there was no time space between the first and second period of the 70 weeks, there is a time space between the second and third periods or the 69th and 70th week of already A.D. 1919, 1889 years or the present church age. This was hidden so the church should not fail to watch.

