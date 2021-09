Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Here is an excellent piece about the plight of the city's 65,000 delivery workers and their attempts to organize: "Workers developed the whole system — the bikes, repair networks, shelters, charging stations — because they had to. To the apps, they are independent contractors; to restaurants, they are emissaries of the apps; to customers, they represent the restaurants. In reality, the workers are on their own, often without even the minimum in government support."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO