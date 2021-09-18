Tribal gaming in Oklahoma paid record $167 Million to state in last fiscal year
OKLAHOMA CITY – The gaming industry in Oklahoma has broken its previous record, paying $167 million in exclusivity fees to the State of Oklahoma in the last fiscal year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021), a clear indicator that the industry has bounced back from the previous fiscal year. During FY 2019-20, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and every casino in Oklahoma had temporarily closed by March 23, 2020. Revenues hit an all-time low in April 2020 and have been rebounding since. Prior to that, the record stood at $148 million.www.muskogeephoenix.com
Comments / 2