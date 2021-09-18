NSU promotes SmartChoice program
Northeastern State University representatives will be visiting area community colleges to promote the SmartChoice program over the next couple of months. “The SmartChoice slogan represents a shared commitment on part of NSU and participating two-year colleges to help students make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to attaining a four-year degree in the program of their choice,” NSU Transfer Coordinator Jennifer Ford said.www.muskogeephoenix.com
Comments / 0