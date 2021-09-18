5 Most Curious Marvel Movies Never Made, From Quentin Tarantino's 'Luke Cage' to James Cameron's 'Wolverine'

Hollywood is a living beast that is constantly course-correcting its path towards the next blockbuster. In its wild run for the next cultural gold mine, projects change hands, producers abandon scripts, and even directors get relocated from one film to another. While this process is normal, sometimes we can wonder what would have happened if some curious productions had seen the light of day. And while What If..? makes us ponder the question of how different the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look, we are also left to wonder how superhero history could be completely different if a few Marvel productions had left the paper.