Fayette County, WV

Multiple people arrested on numerous charges in Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Subjects with outstanding felony warrants were apprehended during a warrant drive this week in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, this week in Fayette County subjects with outstanding felony warrants was rounded up by members of the Cuffed Task Force unit. This unit consists of members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, US Marshal Service, Beckley Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and WV Parole Services.

