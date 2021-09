– Today, Rune Labs, founded by the former head of Google neuroscience, announced a $22.8M Series A round for the development and delivery of precision medicine for neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders and diseases like dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s, as well as neurological conditions resulting from COVID infections. The round was led by Eclipse Ventures with participation from current investors including DigiTx and Moment Ventures. Justin Butler, Partner at Eclipse, will join the Rune Labs Board of Directors.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO