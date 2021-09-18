CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation making record investment in early childhood development

By Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherokees have long known that the first years of any child’s life should be spent in a nurturing and enriching environment to build the best possible foundation for their whole life to come. Our collective future is being written today by the investments we make in our youngest children. That’s why I am excited about Cherokee Nation’s aggressive new plan to help our youngest learners and their caregivers.

