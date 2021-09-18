Cherokee Nation making record investment in early childhood development
Cherokees have long known that the first years of any child’s life should be spent in a nurturing and enriching environment to build the best possible foundation for their whole life to come. Our collective future is being written today by the investments we make in our youngest children. That’s why I am excited about Cherokee Nation’s aggressive new plan to help our youngest learners and their caregivers.www.muskogeephoenix.com
