Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Hunting Park

 6 days ago

A man is shot and killed outside of what police are calling a 'speakeasy' in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say gunfire rang out around 6 a.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Old York Road.

Officials say it happened outside of an old furniture store which they are calling a 'speakeasy'.

The victim, a man in his 30's, was shot once in the chest and died at the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Officials say this location was the site of another homicide back on June 26, 2021.

