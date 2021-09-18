CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: CHP Deactivates Amber Alert After Children Found Safe in Modesto; Missing Woman Still Sought

 6 days ago

MODESTO (BCN) — A statewide Amber Alert issued late Friday evening for two children was deactivated early Saturday after they were found safe in Modesto, though authorities are still searching for a woman in the case, the California Highway Patrol said.

The alert was issued shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Gino Costello, 9, and Memphis Zeko, 5, were last seen late Thursday evening with their father in Riverside County.

The father’s name is Nicholas Zeko, 34.

The CHP said it is believed Zeko and his children may be in the Modesto area. The CHP said the children are in imminent danger.

The Amber Alert was deactivated at 12:28 a.m. Saturday. However, authorities noted they were still looking for Mariela Costello.

shy 380
6d ago

He probably killed her so why aren't they looking for her since she was last seen with the kidnapper.

