Sports Views: Young athletes carry on; goodbye to Joe

One of the best parts of my job is watching young athletes grow up into men and women and then getting to see their sons and daughters and nieces and nephews and even grandkids compete in athletics.

Take Robert Lewis for example. He played running back in the first Greenville Lions’ football game that I covered back in 1979 at Rose Stadium in Tyler. Lewis had a big game in that one, a 40-20 victory for the Lions over Tyler Legacy and went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior seasons for the Lions.

Then he ran for 1,706 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons at Texas Tech when the Red Raiders’ offense wasn’t nearly as productive as it is now.

Lewis’ nephew Miles Denson was the Lions’ big-play guy last season in football, averaging 8.1 yards per carry and 14 yards per reception as the Lions reached the playoffs for the second straight season.

Denson, who is now at Pitt State in Kansas, was also the nephew of another top rusher for the Lions in 1980-81, Terry Hall.

Junior Mason was the quarterback of the Lions in 1979 during that game in Tyler. He was also a standout defensive back and baseball player, who ended up playing in the outfield for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Last week Mason’s son Ja’Juan Mason caught two passes for 38 yards in Midwestern State’s 31-30 football victory over Texas A&M University-Commerce in a big game at the newly-named Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

Ja’Juan played high school football for the always-tough Allen Eagles and ran track for the M&M Track Club coached by his father.

Henry Neal was a record-setting sprinter for the Greenville Lions who won four state titles in high school, seven national junior college titles with Blinn College and eight Mobil Grand Prix races on the indoor circuit.

Last week Neal’s son Kamron Neal ran 41 yards for a touchdown during the Greenville Lions’ 59-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview.

Neal’s older son Henry Josey grew up in Angleton. Josey topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in two seasons as a running back at Angleton and ran a leg on the Wildcats’ state champion 4x100-meter relay team. Josey went on to run for more than 1,000 yards in two different seasons for the Missouri Tigers and played a season in the Canadian Football League.

Back in 1980 I watched former Greenville Lion Mike Thomas run the football for the San Diego Chargers in a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium.

Now 41 years later his grandson Spencer Gilbert II is an assistant coach with the Lions’ soccer program and his son Spencer Gilbert is the head football coach at Dallas Carter.

Nathan Jeffery was a state champion for the Caddo Mills Foxes in the 400-meter dash in 1984.

His son Nathan Jeffery was a standout athlete for the Caddo Mills Foxes and then played from 2011-2014 as a running back at Texas-El Paso, rushing for 2,126 yards and 18 touchdowns, catching 27 passes for 257 yards and three TDs and returning 16 kickoffs for an average of 22.4 yards per return.

Now Jeffery is an assistant coach at El Paso Eastwood.

In 1981 I covered a Class 4A state semifinal football game pitting the Rockwall Yellowjackets against the Brownwood Lions. Brownwood won 19-13 and the next week won the state title. One of Rockwall’s top players in that game was tight end-linebacker Alex Hoover. Hoover went on to play football at Colorado State.

His son Josh Hoover is now a big-time passer on the football team at Rockwall-Heath. Heading into this weekend Josh had thrown for 7,453 yards and 79 touchdowns in a three-year career as a starter for the Hawks.

Josh and his younger brother Caleb also played on a state championship baseball team this past spring at Heath.

It’s been a thrill watching the younger athletes carry on the family tradition.

---

Condolences to the family of longtime Greenville banker Joe Winniford, who died this week. Winniford’s service is planned for next week.

Though Joe served as president and vice president at a couple of Greenville banks, he always acted like a regular Joe. So friendly. So pleasant to be around. Often asking me how the Greenville Lions were looking in whatever sport they were playing at the time.

I saw Joe a lot on the golf course, often playing in tournaments with his son John. And I took some photos of Joe in action in golf.

These days the world could use more Joe Winnifords. He was a positive force who had a knack for making the people around him feel good.

I will definitely miss him.

David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.