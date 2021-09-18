CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrested after 25 guns, two pounds of meth found in their residence

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Ontario residents were arrested Thursday after being found in possession of over two dozen guns and more than two pounds of methamphetamine. Around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Wilcox, 34, and Ember Powell, 28, for maintaining a drug trafficking place. Officers had a search warrant for an address on Opportunity Road in Ontario and during their search of the residence found over two pounds of methamphetamine and lesser amounts of suspected heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other narcotics and prescription pills. Investigators also located 25 firearms of different makes, models and calibers, some of which are believed to be stolen.

