CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills, Woodland Hills Football Teams Meet At Midfield For Show Of Unity, Eat Pizza Together After Game

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Friday’s football game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills had no spectators in attendance due to safety concerns, but the two teams didn’t allow that to deter them from uniting together.

The decision to not allow spectators to attend the game was made in the fallout of a shooting in North Versailles that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured, with no arrests being made yet.

Attendance for the game was limited to players, coaches and essential event staff.

Spectators weren’t allowed at the game between Clairton and Leechburg due to similar safety concerns , with the game’s host being swapped, out of an abundance of caution.

Prior to Friday’s game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills, the two teams met at midfield for a show of unity.

After the game, the teams shared more time together, sitting in the stands, enjoying post-game pizza.

Penn Hills was victorious in the game, winning 14-13.

Lena Parks
6d ago

proud of them , kids are going to make a differences . since no one else can , give them some praise for trying , you are what's wrong with the world.

Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair prepares for Penn Hills

After visiting defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Pine-Richland Sept. 17, Upper St. Clair’s football schedule does not get any easier. The Panthers will host Penn Hills at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. “Pine-Richland is one of the most talented teams on our schedule,” said USC head coach Mike Junko. “Like us,...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
