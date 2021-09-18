Penn Hills, Woodland Hills Football Teams Meet At Midfield For Show Of Unity, Eat Pizza Together After Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Friday’s football game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills had no spectators in attendance due to safety concerns, but the two teams didn’t allow that to deter them from uniting together.

The decision to not allow spectators to attend the game was made in the fallout of a shooting in North Versailles that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured, with no arrests being made yet.

Attendance for the game was limited to players, coaches and essential event staff.

Spectators weren’t allowed at the game between Clairton and Leechburg due to similar safety concerns , with the game’s host being swapped, out of an abundance of caution.

Prior to Friday’s game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills, the two teams met at midfield for a show of unity.

After the game, the teams shared more time together, sitting in the stands, enjoying post-game pizza.

Penn Hills was victorious in the game, winning 14-13.