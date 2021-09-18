Despite 'Economic Distress', Two US Nuclear Power Plants Saved From Closing Through Subsidies
Accoding TFA this investment keeps both pants operating until 2028, so approx $50m per plant per year. Not a terrible deal when you break it down. Real question is could two new nuclear plants be constructed and certified in that timespan or even before 2030? While I support this measure the Dresden plant is 50 years old this year (commisioned 1971) and the Byron plant 36 years old. These thing's can't run forever and they can't simply be replaced with wind/solar.hardware.slashdot.org
Comments / 0