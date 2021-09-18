Former five star WR Demond Demas to get his first start for A&M

Gigem247.com has learned that Texas A&M fans will get a long awaited wish come true when former five star wideout Demond Demas gets his first start today in an Aggie uniform today against New Mexico. He had played in each of the Aggies first two games of the 2021 season against Kent State and Colorado, getting in 15 plays but like last year not seeing any targets and registering no receptions. However, A&M has suffered some attrition at the receiver spot in the off season, losing Kam Brown and Dylan Wright to the NCAA transfer portal and projected starter Hezekiah Jones to a shoulder injury.