CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton Named CMT Artists of the Year

By American Songwriter
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zvqrw_0c0GWF2T00

After changing its format in 2020 to honor frontline workers of the pandemic—healthcare workers, the food industry, members of the military, business owners, educators, and crisis innovators—CMT’s Artists of the Year special is returning to honor the best in country music. The recipients of the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year award include Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs.

According to the release, the five artists were chosen because they “collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, while simultaneously finding creative ways to connect with fans and meet the personal and professional challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year,” said Margaret Comeaux, Vice President, Production, in a statement. “We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby, and Luke.”

The 90-minute special will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13 at 9p/8c.

Previous recipients of the award include:

2010 – Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, and Zac Brown Band

2011– Taylor Swift, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, and Kenny Chesney

2012 – Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood.

2013 – Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan Jason Aldean, Hunter Hayes, and Florida Georgia Line.

2014 – Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban

2015 – Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Sam Hunt.

2016 – Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett.

2017 – Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

2018 – Honoring Women of Country Music – Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

2019 – Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, and Thomas Rhett as well Ashley McBryde. Artist of a lifetime honoree Reba McEntire.

2020 – Rebranded as “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.”

Don’t miss The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year LIVE from Nashville on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c.

Photos of Kane Brown by Matthew Berinato ; Gabby Barrett by Gus Black ; Luke Combs by Zach Massey; Courtesy CMT

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits. The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Hunter Hayes
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Maren Morris
Billboard

Miranda Lambert Jumps to No. 3 on List of All-Time CMA Awards Nominees: Who Else Is in the Top 10?

When the Country Music Association announced the 55th annual CMA Awards nominations on Wednesday (Sept. 8), Miranda Lambert received three nods, bringing her career total to 58. That puts her in tie with Brad Paisley for third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Who else is in the top 10? And who’s just outside of the top 10? Let’s take a look.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs & Darius Rucker headlining 2022 C2C Festival

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are headlining the 2022 Country to Country Festival. The Europe-based country music festival unveiled the lineup on Monday that features the three superstars trading nights at three venues in London, England; Dublin, Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland March 11-13. Miranda will open the three-day...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Georgia Line#Keith Urban 2015#Little Big Town
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste of Country

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Video Finds a Love Covered in Dust [Watch]

All that's left of what once was is covered in dust in Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" music video. Directed by Shaun Silva and filmed at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the video jumps between Aldean onstage — where Underwood soon joins him to sing — and Aldean in an abandoned home, presumably where he lived with the former flame he's singing about. It's not clear that person is Underwood, but he's found himself there again, remembering her. Things aren't like they were before, however — all of the furniture is covered with sheets, and the air is as stale as the love that's bringing him painful memories.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Forever Country Music Video Features 30 Top Country Music Artists

The Forever Country Music video celebrates 50 years of the CMA Awards and features 30 of the Top Country Music artists. The Forever Country Music Video and mashup song was released on September 16, 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart. The song celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards event that honors top Country Music artists each year. As a tribute to the enduring CMA awards show, 30 of country music’s top artists joined forces to produce “Forever Country” is an epic mash-up as a medley of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” The music video director was Joseph Kahn (Grammy winning director of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”) and the producer was Shane McAnally.
MUSIC
Deadline

Kenny Rogers Special Set On CBS; Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire & Others Perform His Songs

You got to know when to hold ’em and know when show ’em. CBS is following that paraphrased lyric’s advice with Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler, an hourlong special featuring big names performing the late singer’s hits. It’s set to air at 9 p.m. Thursday, September 23, on the network and Paramount+. Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire will play songs by country-pop legend, who died last year at 81. Listen for “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more. Dolly Parton also will...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire Added To Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Breland and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup of stars set to perform live from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13th in support of country music icon Loretta Lynn’s flood relief efforts. Previously announced performers for the Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit include Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. The show is sold-out, and all proceeds benefit United Way of Humphreys County.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy