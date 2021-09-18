CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA: 33 Days Away? Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Friday afternoon, and the post from the team's Twitter account can be seen embedded below.

In the caption the Pacers wrote, "33 days away," and shared a short video clip of Myles Turner highlights.

The team was referencing that they were 33 days away (as of Friday) from their first game of the NBA season when they go to North Carolina to play LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Ironically, the last team the Hornets played to end their season was the Pacers in the play-in tournament back in May.

That was also the last home game, and win for the Pacers of the 2020-21 NBA season.

