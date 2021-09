Koinos CEO Andrew Levine says Solana was down for 17 hours last week. He says that when things break, those breakages often reveal interesting details about a project and their design decisions. Solana has not proven that proof of history is necessary for scaling the transaction throughput of blockchains. The costs of their solution are extremely high and defeat the purpose of blockchain entirely! Running a node is totally inaccessible and always will be because that is a feature of Solana, not a bug.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO