SushiSwap Co-Founder 0xMaki Steps Down as Leader

By Tim Hakki
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSushiSwap’s pseudonymous co-founder, 0xMaki, has stepped down from leading the exchange. He’ll remain in the DAO as an advisor. SushiSwap’s tokenization platform MISO suffered a $3 million hack yesterday, though all funds have since been returned. SushiSwap co-founder and project leader 0xMaki has stood down as the de facto premier...

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

