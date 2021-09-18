CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers at Rays Preview: Detroit looks to avoid series loss behind Tarik Skubal

By Adam Dubbin
Bless You Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far, not good for the Detroit Tigers in their four-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays. After dropping the first game on Thursday night, 5-2, the good guys made a valiant effort to even the series but fell short in extra innings, 7-4. Because it is an even number of games between the two teams, Detroit still has a chance to walk away with a split if things go well.

