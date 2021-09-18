CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images of the Week: Celebs Turn Out for the Met Gala

By Sam Sussma n
 7 days ago
The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual fundraising Met gala this Monday, to celebrate the new exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It was held on the second Monday in September instead of the first Monday in May, but stars turned out in their finest nonetheless. Co-chairs Billie...

UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party Outfits Were the Perfect Turn Up Looks

Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been used to the ~lavish lifestyle~ for a looong time, and this weekend was basically like any other day for them. After a bomb night at the VMAs, where Hailey cheered on her man during his performance, and after stepping out to the Met Gala in chic all black ensembles, the Biebers closed their time in NYC with a Met Gala after party—hosted by the one and only Rihanna—and looked pretttty damn good en route to the function.
ABC News

Zendaya explains why she is sitting out this year's Met Gala

With the 2021 Met Gala just days away, Zendaya announced that she will be sitting out this year's festivities. The upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star has gained a reputation for being one of the best-dressed attendees at the Met, rocking looks such as a Joan of Arc-inspired Versace dress from 2018 and a Tommy Hilfiger illuminated Cinderella gown in 2019.
E! News

See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. Hailey Baldwin strutted alongside husband Justin Bieber in complementary 'fits while holding hands, as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."
Vogue Magazine

Inside Miley Cyrus’s Mind-blowing Festival Wardrobe

Miley Cyrus knows a great look when she sees one. If she wasn’t busy making music, the star could double as a fashion historian. Cyrus’s love of vintage, haute couture, and emerging designers makes her one the most stylish celebrities, so when she was preparing for her sets at Summerfest in Milwaukee and Atlanta's Music Midtown festival this weekend, Cyrus made sure that her wardrobe was top notch. Her trips were filled with pieces from Maisie Wilen, Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Moncler, and more, all curated by Cyrus and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth. Sticking with a color palette of neon green, black, and white—save one incredible custom Shane Kastl faux-leather set featuring a cast of cartoon monsters by Maxx Morando—Cyrus played with print, texture, and sparkle to create a rockstar worthy look. Below, the star shares her unfiltered thoughts on her performance wardrobes and the choices behind each epic outfit.
Telegraph

How Cindy Crawford remains a catwalk queen at 55

There was a time when Victoria’s Secret’s skimpy underwear bonanza was the TV lingerie event of the year, complete with supermodels, sorry, ‘Angels’, in glittering wings and big name performances (Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and, er, Andrea Bocelli all made appearances) drawing in audiences of more than 10 million at its peak.
Popculture

Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
Life and Style Weekly

Relive the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the Met Gala 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night! Every year, style gurus galore wait with bated breath to see what the world’s biggest celebs wear to the Met Gala, the illustrious annual ball on the first Monday in May. The theme always calls for one’s absolute best, and usually, most fashion-conscious celebs don’t disappoint. But as with every A-List event, there are some fashion wins and fashion losses — and it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t reflect on them all. So, allow us to show you who ~slayed~ and who laid … down in the dirt and admitted style defeat at the last ball.
Essence

A Look Back At The Best Dressed Black Celebs At The MET Gala

We’re still thinking about these iconic outfits from Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna and Janelle Monae. MET Gala is one of the biggest fashion moments of the year. Celebrities from Frank Ocean to Beyoncé bring their A-game every year to slay the carpet according to the theme. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and is hosted by Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and Amanda Gorman.
Life and Style Weekly

The 2021 Met Gala Best and Worst Dressed Celebs Were Worth Waiting For — See the List!

After the 2020 Met Gala was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 event became one of the most highly anticipated celebrity events in years. After skipping a year and the 2021 Met Gala being postponed for four months, fans are eager to see what A-listers will be wearing to the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” event — and who will have the best and worst looks of the night. Allow us to give you a front row seat to the most and least fashionable folks of the evening.
PopSugar

From the Met Gala to the Afterparty — See Every Celeb Who Made an Outfit Change!

Rihanna might have been the last to arrive on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but clearly, she was also the first to volunteer to throw an afterparty. The star invited celebs who attended the ball for an encore after the event, giving them the opportunity to make outfit changes. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves also played host at the iconic Boom Boom Room on top of The Standard. While some people slipped into more comfortable clothing for the evening out — we see you in those sneakers, Lorde! — others went from gowns to sexy, cutout minidresses. Singer SZA even had two additional ensembles on hand. Meanwhile, you'll also see celebs who might not have been on Anna Wintour's list this year, but did make it out to celebrate with the crew after hours. Keep reading for a glimpse at what everyone wore for the nightcap.
Elite Daily

The Funniest Met Gala Memes Beg For Celebs' Silly Outfits To Make Sense

The 2021 Met Gala memes are already coming in hot and fans can’t stop laughing. While Met Gala season obviously means outrageous outfits and stunning glam, some of the most entertaining aspects of the entire event are people’s reactions from home. Whether it’s a spot-on meme or a ridiculous tweet, these 2021 Met Gala memes are completely unhinged and hilarious.
