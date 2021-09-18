Long Island Marathon returns to Eisenhower Park with expanded festival

Runners from across the world will be racing to Eisenhower Park this weekend.

The Long Island Marathon is back after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic and postponed from May this year to allow more participants to get vaccinated.

This year's course will be two laps.

Officials say the marathon weekend is expected to be bigger than ever, with an expanded food truck festival and first-ever concert series.

The 48th annual Long Island Marathon weekend runs through Sunday.