Today, everyone is trying to get ahead by going to college, but few consider the implications of graduating with student loans. At the same time, eighth-graders start to study for their SATs, 10th graders are looking for summer internships, and 11th graders look to take as many AP (advanced placement) classes as possible, all to get a leg up in their college career. We place such an emphasis on a college education, but in reality, how important is it? Do you need a degree to get a job, or can you pull a Mark Zuckerberg?

