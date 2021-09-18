CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

15 horror movies just scary enough for everyone to watch

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halloween season is just around the corner, and with it the annual opportunity to scare the pants off of one another, dress up in outlandish costumes, and ingest copious of sugared confections. With the release of Netflix’s Nightbooks, the new David Yarovesky-directed children’s horror fantasy starring Winslow Fegley and Krysten Ritter, now’s as perfect a time as any to snuggle up on the couch and settle in for a marathon of spooky, but not too scary, movies.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
WHEC TV-10

Want to get paid $1k+ to watch scary movies? Here's how

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— What's your favorite scary movie?. Well, no matter your favorite fright, a company says it will pay you $1,300 to watch at least 13 horror films. According to FinanceBuzz, it's shelling out the cash to see whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how "dread-inducing" it can be. So how is it monitored? The company says it'll have you wear a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you watch the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
kiss951.com

A Company Wants To Pay You To Watch Scary Movies

I have never really been a big fan of scary movies. I guess if they’re done in the right way I’m into them, but for the most part I can’t watch someone’s creation from the deep dark places in their brain projected onto a TV or movie screen. I mean, have you seen Saw? But, if scary movies and making an extra $1300.00 is your thing then this opportunity might be for you. A company wants to pay someone to watch 13 scary movies. They’ll also send you a FitBit to wear so they can measure your heartrate to see how scared you get. They want to see if a lower budget scary movie can be just as scary as one with a much higher budget. If this sounds like something for you apply here! Below are the 13 movies they’d want you to watch.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Mitchel Musso
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Nicolas Roeg
Person
Roger Corman
Person
Peter Lorre
kozzradio.com

JOB: You Can Make $1,300 By Watching 13 Horror Movies

A website called Finance Buzz is looking for someone to watch 13 horror movies . . . and they’ll pay you $1,300 to do it. They’ll also send you a FitBit to wear, so they can monitor your heartbeat and see how SCARED you get. The movies were made with varying budgets, and they supposedly want to know if that affects the amount of scares a movie delivers.
MOVIES
WLFI.com

A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October

A finance company will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October, in an effort to find out whether the size of a movie's budget impacts its effectiveness. FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. The person will watch 13 of the scariest movies ever made while monitoring their heart rate using Fitbit, the company said in a news release.
ENTERTAINMENT
smartertravel.com

Get Paid $1300 to Watch Horror Movies this Halloween

Do you love scary movies? Will you be on the road this October and looking for some movies to watch? Or perhaps you are scaling back on travel plans due to COVID-19 and will have plenty of time at home to settle in and watch some scary movies in preparation for Halloween. Either way, both FinanceBuzz and DishNetwork want to pay you to watch horror movies this October.
MOVIES
Slate

How Scary Is Malignant, the Buzzy, Bonkers New Horror Movie on HBO Max?

For die-hards, no horror movie can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong one can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is frightened by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or simply can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each movie’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#Horror Film#Nightbooks#Universal Pictures#Big Three#Amazon Prime Video#Borscht#Pluto Tv#Paramount Plus#American#The Disney Channel
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Scary Movie Franchise Free Online - September 2021

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Don’t be fooled by the title because it is not what you think it is. The Scary Movie franchise has five films of parodies spoofing legitimate horror films. A comedy series of movies, it will surely make you laugh if you prefer to have some Halloween vibes but without the heart-pounding jump scares or spine-tingling stories. Here is where to watch and stream all five for free online.
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

This Fall get ready to watch this Iconic Horror Movies Returning to Theaters

The final days of summer are here, and with the spooky season just around the corner, Fathom Events is getting ready to celebrate the season with Fright Fest 2021. This eight-week event will take place from September to November and bring back some of the best horror movies ever made for a short time in theaters across the country.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Candyman: How To Watch The 2021 Horror Movie Streaming At Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you haven’t had the time (or nerves) to catch Nia DaCosta’s long-awaited Candyman -- the direct sequel to the 1992 supernatural horror film -- in the theaters for one reason or another, don’t feel all that bad as the movie is now available to watch at home via early access. The 2021 slasher film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Tony Todd has already made a killing at the box office since its August 2021 debut, and now you can watch it for yourself from the comfort (and safety from evil spirits) of your own home. But before you go into your bathroom and say his name five times, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Candyman streaming.
MOVIES
AM 1400 The Cowboy

20 Scary Movies All Wyomingites NEED To Watch This Halloween

When I was a kid, my mom would not allow scary movies to be played in her house. The only way to see them for me, was to go to a friends house. I can remember the first time I saw "Nightmare on Elm Street" and because we weren't allowed to watch them, I had no idea what I was getting into. At 7 years old, Freddie Krueger was truly a nightmare and I knew then why we couldn't watch them at home. I wouldn't adventure outside the lines for scary movies until I was in my teens after that.
WYOMING STATE
Polygon

The trailer for Joel Coen and A24’s Macbeth movie is gorgeous and moody

Joel Coen, one of half of the Coen brothers, and A24 have teamed up for an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The short first trailer for the December release is, simply put, stunning. Starring Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Francis McDormand’s Lady Macbeth, the trailer is all about mood and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Series Based on Best-Seller a Go at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a limited series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy) will direct and executive produce the four-part drama, and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will adapt the bestseller. Levy and the show’s producers are embarking on a worldwide casting search for the lead role of Marie-Laure, who is blind, and encouraging blind or low-vision actresses to apply. Published in 2014, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths cross in occupied France...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore suddenly coming in April

The next Harry Potter movie is coming sooner than we thought. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in theaters on April 15, 2022, rather than July, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be written by J.K. Rowling and directed by David...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy