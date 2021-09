Even though the American League MVP race is considered to be all but over, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing his best to make the final vote into a contest. The Toronto Blue Jays young star is threatening to win the Triple Crown, as he led the majors in homers and batting average heading into Wednesday’s action. While he is fourth in the AL in RBI, he is just one hot streak away from passing Salvador Perez for the lead.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO