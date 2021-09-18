It was like a page out of a fairytale – A cheerful Melinda Gates throws her daughter Jennifer an enchanting bridal shower at their humungous $125 million lakefront mansion in Washington.

Melinda and Bill Gates’ oldest child Jennifer Gates announced her engagement to Nayel Nassar last year in January and it seems like the wedding is just around the corner. Over the weekend Melinda threw a beautiful outdoor bridal shower for her daughter in the garden of the Gates’ home in Washington, named Xanadu 2.0. Jennifer shared a gallery of photos and expressed her gratitude in the caption. “Thank you for this incredibly special celebration,” she wrote tagging her mom. “So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO