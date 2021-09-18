CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It was like a page out of a fairytale – A cheerful Melinda Gates throws her daughter Jennifer an enchanting bridal shower at their humungous $125 million lakefront mansion in Washington.

Cover picture for the articleIt’s good to read about happier times for the Gates family, who has been in the limelight for way too long owing to the news of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce after 27 years of marriage. Now that the divorce is done and dusted, it’s time for the wheel of life to move on, and it’s time to talk marriage, well, bridal shower, to be precise.

