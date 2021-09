Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss games for the immediate future. In a statement, the Dodgers said Davis, who is fully vaccinated, is quarantining at home. Analyst Orel Hershiser is also in quarantine as a close contact of Davis, and will miss games as well. The timing of their returns to the booth is yet to be determined.

